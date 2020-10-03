The Centre for girl child education has taken its advocacy and empowerment to rural communities in Gombe State.

The goal is to equip girls in often neglected areas with critical life skills, to enable them stay in school and have better lives.

Young girls, especially those in rural communities are truly vulnerable are often victims of rape, physical and emotional abuse, discrimination, extreme poverty, and early marriage.

According to data from the United Nations, eighty percent of women in northern Nigeria are illiterates. This bleak situation is what the Centre for girl education is working to change.

The Norwegian government-supported project is donating radios to girls to enable them to continue learning even when they are not in school.

Providing critical life skills in communication and negotiation, reproductive health, prevention of gender-based violence and reinforcing core academic competence does not only empower these girls but also helps

protect those around them.

Specialized radio programs and other educational materials have been designed to target these girls.

The safe spaces project in Gombe has found champions in influential public figures.