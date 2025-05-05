A leading anti-corruption watchdog has urged Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd (PINL), a security firm operating in the Niger Delta, over alleged mismanagement and financial misconduct.

The West African Coalition Against Corruption in the Oil Sector (WACACOS) accused PINL of unprofessional practices that threaten Nigeria’s economic stability and oil production.

In a statement by its president, Dr. Aaron Weri-Ogbede, the group warned that PINL’s failures could jeopardise Nigeria’s target of producing two million barrels of oil per day.

WACACOS claimed PINL has deviated from global best practices and is failing to meet its security obligations in the Niger Delta.

The group also alleged financial irregularities, including unpaid debts and questionable loans taken from NIMASA and commercial banks—similar to issues that reportedly led to the collapse of PINL’s predecessor, Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS).

The coalition called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to scrutinise PINL’s management, citing poor resource allocation and a lack of accountability.

It highlighted concerns over PINL’s reported N6 billion expenditure on intelligence—nearly matching the entire budget of Nigeria’s Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI)—as evidence of financial recklessness.

“PINL’s weak leadership and operational incompetence undermine Nigeria’s oil security mandate,” the group stated.

Efforts to contact PINL for comment were unsuccessful.

The watchdog urged immediate intervention to prevent further damage to Nigeria’s oil sector and national security.