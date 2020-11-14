Greece government has announced closure of its primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system.

According to a statement by the Health Minister ,Vassilis Kikilias “The Greek government decided the suspension of the functioning of schools until November 30.”

“Closing elementary schools was the last thing we wanted to do. This is a measure of how serious the situation is,” he added.

“The health system is in the red,” Health Minister Kikilias warned.

Secondary schools have already closed and all lessons have taken place remotely since Monday.

Most European countries have kept schools open during the second waves of cases that have hit the continent since September, unlike in March and April when they were shuttered during the first lockdowns.

The World Health Organisation recommends that schools only be shut as a last resort.