Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited Eruku where bandits killed at least 2 persons and abducted about 30 others.

He assured them that more security operatives will be deployed to the community to guarantee their safety.

Addressing residents at the palace of the traditional ruler of the town and the Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, the Governor promised that all efforts will be made to rescue the abducted residents.

He said president Bola Tinubu has approved 900 additional troops to strengthen the security of the state.

The traditional ruler of Eruku, Oba Busari Olanrewaju and residents of the community appealed for quick intervention of the government to rescue the abducted residents.