Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has inaugurated the Planning Committee for the 2026 African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Conference at the State Executive Council Chambers in Calabar.

The committee Is expected to coordinate Cross River’s preparations to host the prestigious Afreximbank-led event, which promotes intra-African trade, investment partnerships, and economic cooperation among sub-national governments.

Governor Otu described hosting AfSNET 2026 as a unique opportunity to showcase the state’s economic assets and growing reputation as a hub for trade, industry, and innovation.

He stressed that committee members were selected for their competence and experience, and tasked them with identifying investment opportunities in sectors like the green and marine economy, transportation, science and technology, and the creative industry.

He urged the team to begin preparations immediately, set up subcommittees where needed, and ensure all projects with investment potential are positioned for global visibility.

Assuring full support from his office, he expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a world-class conference that will strengthen Cross River’s role in Africa’s investment ecosystem.

Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong, committee chairman, thanked the governor for his confidence, noting the team’s expertise and commitment to ensuring a successful conference.

Other members include Barr. Tina Banku Agbor, Barr. Nella Andem Ewa, Sir David Abang, Bikom John Owan, Rev. Victor Edet, with Mrs. Martina Udom as Secretary.