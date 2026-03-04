Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has described the just concluded State Congress of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State as a symbol of unity, progress, and shared political direction within the party....

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has described the just concluded State Congress of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State as a symbol of unity, progress, and shared political direction within the party.

Speaking at the event, the governor expressed confidence that the party’s leadership structure would continue to reflect wisdom, strength of character, and commitment to collective development.

The congress adopted a consensus approach in constituting the state executive leadership, with party stakeholders agreeing on the arrangement for new state officers.

The event which attracted party stakeholders, delegates, former and serving National Assembly members, and local government party leaders, marked the end of the party’s state leadership exercise.

At the end of the process, former House of Representatives member for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency, Hon. Christopher Etta, emerged as State Chairman following the consensus agreement.

Barrister Ugana Lukpata was elected Deputy State Chairman, while Pastor Patrick Asuquo Okon emerged as State Secretary, among other officers.

The party also inaugurated a 39-member State Executive Committee to pilot its affairs.

Party leaders expressed optimism that the newly constituted leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State will deepen internal cohesion and strengthen the party’s structure ahead of future political engagements.