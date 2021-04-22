Governor of Zamfara State Bello Natawalle has appointed a new commissioner of finance in the State.

Sufyanu Yuguda was named the commissioner of finace following the removal of Rabiu Garba who was moved to the ministry of commerce and industries.

In a statement, the Secretary to State Government, Bala Maru said, “Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the redeployment of the following Commissioners with immediate effect.

“Rabi’u Garba Gusau, from Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

”Sufyanu Bashir Yuguda, from Ministry of Commerce and Industries to the Ministry of Finance.

“The affected Honourable Commissioners should take over their new offices today Thursday 22nd April, 2021.

“They should submit copies of their handing over notes immediately to office of the Secretary to the State Government.”