Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill totaling ₦891 billion to the State House of Assembly, seeking its approval for the 2026 fiscal year.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Economic Expansion,” was presented on the floor of the House.

A total of ₦502 billion was allocated to capital expenditure, representing 56.37% of the budget, while ₦389 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, representing 43.63%.

Infrastructure takes the largest share with over ₦210 billion, accounting for 23% of the budget.

Education receives over ₦155 billion, representing 17.40%.

The health sector gets ₦70 billion, representing 7.94%, while agriculture receives ₦19 billion, representing about 2.1%.

Governor Makinde noted that the Budget of Economic Expansion is designed to convert stability into opportunities and further accelerate growth across key sectors of the State.