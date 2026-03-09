The Governor of Adamawa State Ahmadu Fintiri, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area with immediate effect following renewed violent attacks and breaches of peace in parts of the area....

This is contain in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Humwashi Wunosiko. He said the curfew would remain in force until further notice as part of efforts by the state government to restore law and order in the affected communities.

Governor Fintiri described the disturbances as unacceptable, warning that individuals or groups found violating the curfew would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He also directed security agencies to strictly enforce the curfew and intensify patrols across Lamurde Local Government Area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The governor urged residents to cooperate with security operatives and provide useful information that could help restore peace, assuring that his administration remains committed to protecting lives and property across the state.