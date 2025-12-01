Osun State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Igbajo in Boluwaduro local Government area of Osun State with immediate effect....

This follows the breakdown of law and order in the last few hours in the community.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the move is to prevent destruction of lives and property.

Some residents of the community had embark on protest over the demise of the Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Adegboyega Famoodun who died on Saturday after a brief illness.