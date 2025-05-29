Governor of Gombe state and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated with President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his second anniversary in office.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya commended the Tinubu administration for what he describes as two years of courageous leadership, bold reforms, and purposeful governance under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that President Tinubu has taken decisive steps to reposition Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth, citing key infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Road as landmark efforts to bridge developmental gaps and stimulate the economy.

He said “These projects, along with your strategic interventions in energy, agriculture, transportation, and the digital economy, are gradually laying the foundation for a more prosperous and resilient Nigeria,” the Governor stated.

He also acknowledged the administration’s renewed drive to tackle security challenges across the country, describing the intensified campaign against insurgency, banditry, and criminality as commendable.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya applauded the President’s inclusive and consultative leadership style, which he said has fostered national unity and renewed confidence in governance.

“In Gombe State and the wider northern region, we are already feeling the ripple effects of your policies through improved Federal Government collaborations, increased access to social investments, and targeted empowerment programmes for youths, women, and vulnerable groups,” the Governor said.

He prayed for continued divine guidance, good health, and greater wisdom for President Tinubu as he steers the nation toward peace, equity, and development.