Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the judiciary and ensuring the smooth delivery of justice in the state.

The governor gave this assurance during the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Magistrates’ Quarters in Ketu and first of its kind in Nigeria.

To ensure that justice is administered under a comfortable, safe and secure environment in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday handed over 34 three-bedroom flats of three-bedroom, to judges and staff of the Ministry of Justice, as well as the deputy sheriff warehouse.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Lagos State Judiciary Magistrate’s Quarters, Kosofe- Ketu, and Deputy Sheriff Warehouse, Majudun, Ikorodu, Sanwo-Olu said that 24 of the three bedroom flats are for Magistrate’s cadre, while 10 are for the use of Ministry of Justice.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, said the event marked another milestone in the Sanwo-Olu government for administration of justice, promoting the rule of law according to the government’s agenda.

To provide a serene, and organised warehouse. It reflects the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu-led government to upholding the sanctity of judgment in the state courts.

Amidst increasing public discourse on the welfare of the officials in the judiciary,the governor said the newly commissioned facility is part of deliberate efforts to provide a conducive working and living environment for judicial officers, thereby enhancing their efficiency and independence.