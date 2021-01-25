The Personal Physician and the Aide De Camp to the Benue state have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Akase who also reacted to the report that Ortom’s absence had paralyzed government activities, said that the positive status of the personal aides had warranted the governor to return into self-isolation.

The deputy governor and chairman of the state action committee on COVID-19, Benson Abounu, had during the armed forces interdenominational service January 10, 2021, announced that his principal had gone into self-isolation when a permanent secretary and his family members tested positive for the disease.

“We earlier stated that following the COVID-19 status of some of the governor’s close aides, including his personal physician, his aide de camp and orderly, he had to go into self-isolation as the protocol on prevention of the virus demands,” CPS Akase said.

Akase said that Governor Ortom has been in working isolation because he tested negative for COVID-19.