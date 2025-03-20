Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has distanced himself from the collective position of South-South governors opposing the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Governor Okpebholo clarified that he was neither consulted nor informed before the South-South governors made their position public. While acknowledging their right to express their views, he made it clear that he does not align with any opposition to the President’s decision.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu’s actions, emphasizing that the Commander-in-Chief is well aware of the issues at stake and is taking necessary steps to restore lasting peace and stability in Rivers State and the South-South region.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands the complexities of the situation, and I support the measures he has taken to ensure peace and security in Rivers State,” Governor Okpebholo stated.