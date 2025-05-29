Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori, has presented an account of his activities and achievements in the last two years to the State House of Assembly.

Governor Oborevwori asked residents especially those in the Warri Federal Constituency to remain calm amid the ongoing INEC ward delineation exercise.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori arrived at the State House of Assembly to deliver a first-of-its-kind State of the State address, reeling out his performance scorecard after two years in office.

A former Speaker of the House himself, the governor walked into the hallowed chambers bearing documents detailing how he has managed the affairs of the oil-rich state over the last 24 months.

From security and infrastructure development to healthcare, agriculture, and policy reforms, Oborevwori gave lawmakers a sweeping overview of his administration’s strides.

Beyond infrastructure, he listed ongoing social intervention programmes, improved welfare for workers, education grants for students, and enhanced support for security agencies.

Efforts at peacebuilding and investment attraction—especially in the agriculture and oil & gas sectors—also featured prominently.

Importantly, the governor noted that all these accomplishments were made without borrowing.

Governor Oborevwori also used the platform to address the sensitive issue of the Warri ward delineation, a matter that has sparked concern in parts of the state.