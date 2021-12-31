Gov Matawalle redeploys 16 Permanent Secretaries

Zamfara state Governor ,Bello Matawalle has approved the deployment of sixteen permanent secretaries.

In a press statement signed by the state Head of Service, Kabiru Mohammed Gayari, the governor said the move is to enhance Civil Service. The deployment according to him takes immediate effect.

The affected permanent secretaries are Dr. Habibu Yalwa From the Min. of Health to Min. of Social and Community Development, Tukur Garba. From Min. of Arts and culture. To Min. Of Wealth creation, Usman Marafa Nahuche. From Min. of Social and Community to General services, Garba A Dauran. From Budget and economic planning. to Directorate of lands and survey, Hamza Salihu Badarawa. From office of Head of Service to Min. of Budget and Economic Planning

Others are Kabiru Sani. From Min. of Education to Min. Youths and Sports, Sa’adu Muh’d Faruk. From Directorate of Forestry to Min. Art’s and culture, Dr. Barira Ibrahim Bagobiri. From office of Head service to Min. Of Women and Children Affairs, Garba Aliyu Gayari from office of Head service to Min. Of Hotels and Tourism, Bello Aliyu from Office of Head of service to Deputy Governor’s office, Kabiru Attahiru from office of Head of service to Min. of Education, Muh’d Abubakar Musa from office of Head service to Home Grown Feeding

The deployment further includes Aliyu Muh’d Mai kiyo from office of Head service to Min. of Health, Muh’d Aliyu Alkali from office of Head service to Min. of Livestock and Forestry, Ahmad Liman From Min. of Justice to NIPSS Kuru Jos

And Musa Garba Bukkuyum from office of Head service to Min. of Justice.

Governor Matawalle wish them success in their new Ministries and Parastatals.