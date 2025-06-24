Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work on the ongoing 87-kilometre Koko-Dabai road project, while reiterating his administration’s zero tolerance for substandard execution.

The governor made this known on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the road project en route Zuru, where he stopped at various sections to assess the progress made by the three contractors handling the work: Habib Construction Company, ZBCC Construction Company, and GNIC Nigeria Ltd.

At the GNIC section, Governor Idris received a briefing from the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Muslim, and the Chinese site engineer, Mr. Chong G.

He commended the standard and pace of work and said he was impressed with the level of progress.

He emphasized that his administration remains committed to quality, assuring that funds will be promptly disbursed once the Ministry of Works and the Price Intelligence Unit certify completed portions.

At the section being handled by Habib Engineering, Civil Engineer Bisher Moushli assured the Governor that the company would deliver its portion within the stipulated timeframe.

Governor Idris described the company as a trusted name in construction and pledged continued government support.

The Governor also visited the ZBCC section of the road and expressed similar sentiments. He reminded all contractors of the importance of adhering strictly to contractual specifications and deadlines.

He further urged them to remain focused and not be distracted by initial doubts from critics.

Recall that Governor Idris flagged off the reconstruction of the Koko-Dabai road in January 2025, with an 18-month completion period, with the scope of work divided among the three contractors to fast-track completion without compromising quality:

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Abdullahi Umar Faruk, commended the Governor for his unwavering support to the ministry, which he said has significantly boosted infrastructure development across the state.

“We must appreciate His Excellency, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, for his consistent support. This has translated into the many successes we are now witnessing in project execution,” he said.

He appealed to the people of Kebbi State to continue supporting the Governor in his efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Speaking on behalf of all the contractors, Habib Construction Site Manager, Mr. Bisher Moushi, assured the Governor that they were fully committed to completing their portions of the road on time and in line with the required quality standards.