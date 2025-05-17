Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has reassured on his administration’s commitment to revamping the moribund Ibom Tropicana Entertainment complex, by re-constructing the Ibom International Convention Centre and Hotel in furtherance of the tourism drive of the ARISE Agenda.

Briefing Government House Correspondents after an unscheduled inspection of the facilities, Governor Eno remarked that the facilities cannot continue to lie waste considering the volume of funds already sunk into the projects by previous administration.