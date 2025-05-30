Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno has unveiled a state-of-the art primary school in Eket Local government area.

The model primary school at Idung Offiong is the latest in the Governor’s plan to transform public education, one LGA at a time.

The children came with wide smiles, uniforms, and a song specially rehearsed for the occasion.

The children of Idung Offiong welcomed Governor Umo Eno with music—and it was as heartwarming. But one child stole the spotlight—not just with his smile, but with a bold request.

He asked the governor to give his mother a job and Governor Eno said yes.

The children now have a brighter future with the commissioning of this brand-new model primary school.

Inside, there are 17 top-notch classrooms, an ICT lab, library, and even a sick bay—fully equipped and staffed.

Teachers won’t have to travel far, as the well-furnished staff quarters, and the solar power supply means lights stay on, always.

For the pupils of Idung Offiong, it is more than just a school opening. It is a celebration of new beginnings—and a chance to sing their way into a brighter future.

For the people of Eket, this is more than infrastructure—it’s an investment in their children’s future.