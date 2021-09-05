Gov. Bello commends hitch-free LG Congress, says Kogi a model of peaceful politics

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has commended Saturday’s hitch-free Local Government congresses which witnessed the election of leaders of the All Progressive Congress across the twenty-one LG areas of the state.

Following the conclusion of the largely peaceful exercise, the governor issued a press statement on Saturday through his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, noting that Kogi state has since become a perfect symbol of peaceful politics in Nigeria.

Governor Bello said the local government Congress just like the recently held ward congresses adopted a consensus system in selecting the leaders at all levels putting in consideration, the choice and the will of the party members hence there were largely reports of fanfare in all the local government.

While thanking the party members for their continued cooperation in sustaining a peaceful, united and strong political party in the state, he noted that since his leadership the APC has continued to wax stronger and have conquered unprecedented terrain while it also recorded geometric increase in its numbers.

Governor Bello claimed that a big portion of his government’s success could be attributed to his leadership style, in which the people were given the desired role to make their own decisions while his administration provided fair, just, and equitable leadership.

The party leader urged the elected Executives to ensure that they justified the confidence reposed in them while they strived to maintain peaceful co-existence in the party to enable the party to become more desirable to many others