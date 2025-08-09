The Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has commissioned a 30-thousand metric ton shea butter processing plant in Kudu, Mokwa Local Government Area. Touted as one of Africa’s largest, the facility is set to strengthen Nigeria’s lead as the continent’s top shea butter exporter. Nigeria is Afri...

The Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has commissioned a 30-thousand metric ton shea butter processing plant in Kudu, Mokwa Local Government Area.

Touted as one of Africa’s largest, the facility is set to strengthen Nigeria’s lead as the continent’s top shea butter exporter.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest exporter of shea nuts, with about 400-thousand metric tons shipped annually.

Niger State alone has the highest concentration of shea trees in the world , 67 percent of them growing wild.

Despite this abundance, limited processing facilities mean most exports leave the country unprocessed.

This new plant, built by Salid Agriculture, aims to change that, producing shea butter to international standards.

Governor Umaru Bago says the state is creating an enabling environment for investors, granting the company a three-year tax waiver, land, and free agro-processing zone status.

The project is financed by the Nigerian Export-Import Bank to boost value chain investments.

The construction of the factory underscores how government and private sector partnerships can unlock industrial growth.