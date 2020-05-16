The two cooling towers of a former nuclear power plant in southwestern Germany have been demolished in a pair of early-morning explosions.

The timing of the towers’ destruction, shortly after 6am, Friday was kept secret, according to the utility provider EnBW, so as not to attract crowds while coronavirus restrictions are in place.

The Philippsburg plant’s two reactors were shut down in 2011 and 2019 as part of Germany’s plan to exit nuclear power. The country’s last reactor is set to go offline at the end of 2022.

The new direct current transformer station at the Philippsburg site will be used to transport electricity from northern to southern Germany, the utility said in a written statement.