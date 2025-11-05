The Government of Germany has commended Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security cooperation between both countries....

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul gave the commendation during a meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, in Berlin, as the two nations marked 65 years of diplomatic relations.

According to a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Senior Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Nigerian Foreign Minister, both countries renewed their pledge to deepen ties under the framework of the Nigeria–Germany Bi-National Commission.

Germany, the statement noted, praised Nigeria’s leadership in stabilising the Lake Chad Basin and its continued collaboration with regional and international partners to counter violent extremism.

“Germany reaffirms its commitment to supporting Nigeria through capacity building, intelligence sharing, and humanitarian assistance aimed at restoring peace and development in affected regions,” the statement added.

The meeting also underscored Nigeria’s role as a valued and reliable partner to the European Union in the collective fight against radical Islamist extremism.