As part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official visit to Türkiye, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, alongside the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has visited ASELSAN, Türkiye’s leading defence electronics company, to explore opportunities for enhanced military cooperation.

The Nigerian defence chiefs were received by Türkiye’s President of Defence Industries, Haluk Görgün. Discussions during the visit focused on strengthening defence and technology partnerships between Nigeria and Türkiye.

General Musa said the delegation conducted hands-on inspections of key defence systems and reviewed ongoing collaborations, as well as prospects for expanded defence synergy.

He noted that ASELSAN is globally recognised for its capabilities in military communications, radar, surveillance and electronic systems for land, air and naval platforms.

According to the CDS, the engagement aligns with Nigeria’s strategic objective to strengthen national defence capacity through partnerships, technology transfer and access to modern defence solutions.

He added that the visit provided valuable insights into advanced defence electronics that could further reinforce Nigeria’s security architecture, reaffirming Nigeria’s readiness to deepen defence relations with Türkiye, particularly in training, research, production and systems integration.