In a personally signed letter, Daniel described her triumph as a “well-deserved victory” and a reaffirmation of the collective strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He noted that the win also underscored the continued trust of the electorate in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Your triumph is not only a personal achievement but also a strong signpost of our collective efforts to further unite our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). It equally reaffirms the confidence our people continue to repose in the leadership of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Daniel wrote.

The former governor praised Ayoola-Elegbeji for the courage and composure she demonstrated throughout the campaign, describing her as a peace-loving leader who showed that politics can thrive without acrimony. He assured her of his full cooperation and support as she joins the National Assembly midterm.

Daniel also used the opportunity to commend the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for what he called a “pivotal role” in ensuring the APC’s success in the constituency.

“With the conclusion of this election, I urge all our compatriots, especially within Remo Federal Constituency, to reunite and prepare to forge a common front in preparation for the task ahead,” he added.

Princess Ayoola-Elegbeji, who emerged victorious in the keenly contested bye-election, is set to represent the people of Ikenne, Remo North, and Sagamu at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.