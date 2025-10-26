A gas explosion has been reported at Orisunmibare Market, off Baale Street, Orile-Iganmu, within the Coker LCDA area of Lagos State. The explosion, which reportedly occurred at approximately 14:13 hours, was said to have emanated from a gas retail outlet containing multiple cylinders of varying size...

A gas explosion has been reported at Orisunmibare Market, off Baale Street, Orile-Iganmu, within the Coker LCDA area of Lagos State.

The explosion, which reportedly occurred at approximately 14:13 hours, was said to have emanated from a gas retail outlet containing multiple cylinders of varying sizes.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Swift responses from the Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Stations brought the situation under control, preventing further escalation after several shops were affected.

Operations at the market are said to have been concluded.

The Lagos state fire service, however, reported that no fatalities were recorded, except for one minor hand injury sustained at the gas retail shop.

TVC previously reported that a tanker explosion claimed at least 38 lives in Ezza village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

Reports say the tanker, loaded with fuel, fell on a bad portion of the Katcha–Agae road, spilling its contents.

Eyewitnesses told TVC News that some residents rushed to scoop the leaking fuel before the explosion occurred.