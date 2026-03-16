Celebrating the best of 2025, the 98th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, delivering a night of high-stakes wins and historic recognition for the year’s top talent. The Oscars, hosted for the second consecutive year by Conan O’Brien, lasted approximately three…...

Argentine makeup artist Florencia Martin, US actor Leonardo DiCaprio, US casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, US actor James Raterman, US rapper and actress Shayna McHayle US actress Regina Hall, US actress Teyana Taylor, director of photography Michael Bauman, set designer Anthony Carlino, executive producer Will Weiske, US filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, US producer Sara Murphy and US actress Chase Infiniti celebrate the award for Best Picture for "One Battle After Another" onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Celebrating the best of 2025, the 98th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, delivering a night of high-stakes wins and historic recognition for the year’s top talent.

The Oscars, hosted for the second consecutive year by Conan O’Brien, lasted approximately three hours and 45 minutes and aired on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another won the Best Picture prize, as the film also won Best Director, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which led the nominations with 16 nods, secured several awards, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography at the 2026 oscars.

Other notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Sean Penn picked up Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Despite entering the ceremony with a record-breaking 16 nominations in Oscars history, Sinners finished the night with fewer awards than expected, while achieving historic milestones and contributed to a strong showing for Warner Bros., which led all studios with 11 total wins.

Several landmark moments defined the 2026 ceremony.

FULL LIST OF 2026 OSCARS WINNERS

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (winner)

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (winner)

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (winner)

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (winner)

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (winner)

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons (winner)

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners – Ryan Coogler (winner)

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson (winner)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters (winner)

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value (Norway) (winner)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Documentary Feature

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (winner)

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Cinematography

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw (winner)

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson (winner)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Best Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (winner)

“Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)

“I Lied To You” (Sinners)

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” (Viva Verdi!)

“Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)

Best Film Editing

One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen (winner)

F1

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (winner)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (winner)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (winner)

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

F1 (winner)

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (winner)

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Casting

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis (winner)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms (winner)

Armed Only with a Camera…

Children No More…

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Animated Short

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (winner)

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short (tie)

The Singers (winner)

Two People Exchanging Saliva (winner)

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama