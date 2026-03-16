Celebrating the best of 2025, the 98th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, delivering a night of high-stakes wins and historic recognition for the year’s top talent.

The Oscars, hosted for the second consecutive year by Conan O’Brien, lasted approximately three hours and 45 minutes and aired on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another won the Best Picture prize, as the film also won Best Director, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which led the nominations with 16 nods, secured several awards, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography at the 2026 oscars.

Other notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Sean Penn picked up Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Despite entering the ceremony with a record-breaking 16 nominations in Oscars history, Sinners finished the night with fewer awards than expected, while achieving historic milestones and contributed to a strong showing for Warner Bros., which led all studios with 11 total wins.

Several landmark moments defined the 2026 ceremony.

FULL LIST OF 2026 OSCARS WINNERS

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (winner)
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (winner)
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (winner)
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (winner)
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (winner)
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons (winner)
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners – Ryan Coogler (winner)
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson (winner)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters (winner)
Arco
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value (Norway) (winner)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sirāt (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

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Best Documentary Feature

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (winner)
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Cinematography

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw (winner)
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson (winner)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another

Best Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (winner)
“Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)
“I Lied To You” (Sinners)
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” (Viva Verdi!)
“Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)

Best Film Editing

One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen (winner)
F1
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (winner)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (winner)
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (winner)
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

F1 (winner)
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (winner)
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Casting

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis (winner)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms (winner)
Armed Only with a Camera…
Children No More…
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Animated Short

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (winner)
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short (tie)

The Singers (winner)
Two People Exchanging Saliva (winner)
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama