The stars of the silver screen gathered on Sunday night for the highly anticipated 2026 Actor Awards, a ceremony that defined the cinematic landscape of the year.
The ceremony, formerly known as the SAG Awards, is the last major precursor event before the Oscars on 15 March, and the winners could offer some clues about who has momentum.
From historic sweeps by independent darlings to shocking upsets in the leading categories, the night was a masterclass in talent and storytelling.
The SAG Awards are voted for by fellow actors.
Below, TVC News provide the definitive full list of nominations and winners for every category, documenting the names that etched themselves into film history last night.
Sinners was the big winner at the Actor Awards, which honoured the best film and TV performances of last year.
The 1930s vampire horror won the top prize, best ensemble, as well as best actor for the film’s leading man, Michael B Jordan.
Here are the winners and nominees in full:
The film winners
Best ensemble cast
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- WINNER: Sinners
Best actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best actress
- WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best supporting actor
- Miles Caton, Sinners
- Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Best supporting actress
- Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best stunt ensemble – film
- F1
- Frankenstein
- WINNER: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
The TV winners
Best drama series ensemble
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- WINNER: The Pitt
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Best comedy series ensemble
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- WINNER: The Studio
Best actor – drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best actress – drama
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best actor – comedy
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, Inside Man
- WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best actress – comedy
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Best actor – limited series
- Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
- WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Best actress – limited series
- Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
- WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Best stunt ensemble – TV
- Andor
- Landman
- WINNER: The Last of Us
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things