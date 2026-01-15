The United States of America (US) announced on Wednesday that it had suspended the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries, marking President Donald Trump’s latest move to restrict entry for foreigners seeking to live in America.
A State Department spokesperson said, “The State Department is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.”
Last week, the U.S. introduced travel restrictions requiring Nigerians applying for B1/B2 visas for business and tourism to post bonds of up to $15,000, a measure set to take effect in Nigeria on January 21, 2026.
According to information published on the U.S. Department of State’s website, Travel.State.Gov, the payment of a bond does not guarantee immigrant visa issuance, adding that fees paid without the direction of a consular officer will not be refunded.
Visa bonds are financial guarantees demanded by the US State Department from certain nationals of “high-risk” countries.
24 African countries were listed among 38 nations worldwide on the updated list, including Nigeria, according to the State Department notice released on January 6.
However, the latest announcement, according to a memo seen by Fox News Digital, consular officers have been directed to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its screening and vetting procedures.
The pause will begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the review is complete.
The full list of affected countries, arranged by continent, is as follows:
Africa (27 countries)
Algeria
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cote d’Ivoire
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Egypt
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Liberia
Libya
Morocco
Nigeria
Republic of the Congo
Rwanda
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Yemen
Asia (22 countries)
Afghanistan
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Burma
Cambodia
Georgia
Iran
Iraq
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Mongolia
Nepal
Pakistan
Syria
Thailand
Uzbekistan
Europe (8 countries)
Albania
Belarus
Bosnia
Kosovo
Macedonia
Moldova
Montenegro
Russia
North America & the Caribbean (13 countries)
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
Belize
Cuba
Dominica
Grenada
Guatemala
Haiti
Jamaica
Nicaragua
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
South America (3 countries)
Brazil
Colombia
Uruguay
Oceania (1 country)
Fiji
In total, the United States’ visa suspension affects 75 countries, including 27 in Africa, 22 in Asia, eight in Europe, 13 in North America and the Caribbean, three in South America, and one in Oceania.
The move affects thousands of prospective immigrants and comes amid ongoing debates over the United States’ immigration policies, with officials citing the need to strengthen national security and ensure proper vetting.