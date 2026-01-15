The United States of America (US) announced on Wednesday that it had suspended the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries, marking President Donald Trump’s latest move to restrict entry for foreigners seeking to live in America. A State Department spokesperson said, “The State Departmen...

The United States of America (US) announced on Wednesday that it had suspended the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries, marking President Donald Trump’s latest move to restrict entry for foreigners seeking to live in America.

A State Department spokesperson said, “The State Department is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.”

Last week, the U.S. introduced travel restrictions requiring Nigerians applying for B1/B2 visas for business and tourism to post bonds of up to $15,000, a measure set to take effect in Nigeria on January 21, 2026.

According to information published on the U.S. Department of State’s website, Travel.State.Gov, the payment of a bond does not guarantee immigrant visa issuance, adding that fees paid without the direction of a consular officer will not be refunded.

Visa bonds are financial guarantees demanded by the US State Department from certain nationals of “high-risk” countries.

24 African countries were listed among 38 nations worldwide on the updated list, including Nigeria, according to the State Department notice released on January 6.

However, the latest announcement, according to a memo seen by Fox News Digital, consular officers have been directed to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its screening and vetting procedures.

The pause will begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the review is complete.

The full list of affected countries, arranged by continent, is as follows:

Africa (27 countries)

Algeria

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Cote d’Ivoire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Liberia

Libya

Morocco

Nigeria

Republic of the Congo

Rwanda

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Yemen

Asia (22 countries)

Afghanistan

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Burma

Cambodia

Georgia

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Mongolia

Nepal

Pakistan

Syria

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Europe (8 countries)

Albania

Belarus

Bosnia

Kosovo

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Russia

North America & the Caribbean (13 countries)

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Cuba

Dominica

Grenada

Guatemala

Haiti

Jamaica

Nicaragua

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

South America (3 countries)

Brazil

Colombia

Uruguay

Oceania (1 country)

Fiji

In total, the United States’ visa suspension affects 75 countries, including 27 in Africa, 22 in Asia, eight in Europe, 13 in North America and the Caribbean, three in South America, and one in Oceania.

The move affects thousands of prospective immigrants and comes amid ongoing debates over the United States’ immigration policies, with officials citing the need to strengthen national security and ensure proper vetting.