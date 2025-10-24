President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in the leadership of the Armed Forces as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture. According to a statement issued on Friday by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, G...

According to a statement issued on Friday by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, General Olufemi Oluyede has been appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa.

Below are the new Service Chiefs and who they’re replacing:

1. Chief of Defence Staff: Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, taking over from General Christopher Musa.

2. Chief of Army Staff: Major-General W. Shaibu, replacing Major-General C.G. Musa.

3. Chief of Air Staff: Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke, succeeding AVM H.B. Abubakar.

4. Chief of Naval Staff: Rear Admiral I. Abbas, taking over from Rear Admiral E. A. Ogalla.

5. Chief of Defence Intelligence: Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye, who retains his position.

