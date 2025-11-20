Covenant University has emerged as the top African university in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, securing the first position in Nigeria, across Africa, and 49th globally. The rankings, published Thursday on THE’s website, assess universities based on their...

Covenant University has emerged as the top African university in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, securing the first position in Nigeria, across Africa, and 49th globally.

The rankings, published Thursday on THE’s website, assess universities based on their contributions to and commitment to interdisciplinary science—a field that blends knowledge and methods from multiple scientific disciplines or combines STEM fields with non-STEM areas such as social sciences, education, psychology, law, economics, or medical and health sciences.

Now in its second edition, the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings evaluated 911 universities across 94 countries using 11 metrics, including research funding, success measures, quality of facilities, administrative support, research output, and reputation.

Covenant University stood out as the only African institution to break into the global top 50, with Egypt’s Cairo University following at 69th place.

In Nigeria, 18 out of 30 universities that submitted data were ranked. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka placed second, followed by Landmark University in third, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in fourth, and the University of Ilorin in fifth.

Full Ranked List – Nigeria

Covenant University – 49

University of Nigeria, Nsukka – 161

Landmark University – 201–250

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology – 251–300

University of Ilorin – 251–300

University of Lagos – 301–350

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta – 401–500

Obafemi Awolowo University – 401–500

Federal University of Technology, Owerri – 501–600

Ahmadu Bello University – 601–800

Akwa Ibom State University – 601–800

Bowen University – 601–800

Delta State University, Abraka – 601–800

Ekiti State University – 601–800

Lagos State University – 601–800

University of Benin – 601–800

University of Calabar – 601–800

Federal University Oye-Ekiti – 801+