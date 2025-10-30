Again, with growing concerns stemming from the fear of double taxation from the income of Nigerians in the diaspora, the Nigerian government have a Double Tax Agreement treaty with foreign countries to protect citizens and businesses.

With a lot of concerns, which are primarily driven by the public’s non-comprehension of its workings, Nigerians continue to raise serious questions.

According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, a DTA treaty is a formal and written agreement between sovereign states or between states and international organisations.

The type of tax treaty within the purview of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and domiciled in the Tax Policy and Legislation Department is the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement (ADTA).

Tabular Presentation of List of Countries having ADTA with Nigeria:

Country                                    Type                                      Date of Entry into Force       Effective date

Italy       Air and Shipping Transport Agreement Only     22nd February 1977        1st January 1968

United Kingdom                   Full DTA                                      1st January 1988            1st January 1989

Belgium                                  Full DTA                                       1st January 1990            1st January 1991

Pakistan                                 Full DTA                                       7th March 1990               1st January 1991

Czech                                      Full DTA                                       2nd December 1990       1st January 1991

Slovakia                                 Full DTA                                       2nd December 1990       1st January 1991

France                                    Full DTA                                       2nd May 19911                 1st January 1992

Netherlands                          Full DTA                                      9th December 1992         1st January 1993

Romania                                Full DTA                                      18th April 1993                 1st January 1994

Canada                                   Full DTA                                     16th November 1999       1st January 2000

South Africa                          Full DTA                                     5th July 2008                   1st January 2009

China                                      Full DTA                                     21st March 2009              1st January 2010

Sweden                                  Full DTA                                     7th December 2014          1st January 2015

Spain                                      Full DTA                                     5th June 2015                    1st January 2016

Singapore                              Full DTA                                      1st November 2018         1st January 2019

 

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has addressed and dismissed the growing concerns that income will face double taxation, by both Nigeria and the taxpayer’s country of residence.

