The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers have witnessed one of the most intense showdowns among competing teams in the history of the competition. As the teams jostled for their spot in the global competition, which is set to be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada, the matches have been in...

The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers have witnessed one of the most intense showdowns among competing teams in the history of the competition.

As the teams jostled for their spot in the global competition, which is set to be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada, the matches have been intensely fought.

In this report, TVC highlighted the countries who have so far qualified for the 2026 World Cup, noting that the qualifiers tournament is still moving into another round of playoffs to determine the remaining participants.

CONCACAF (North/Central America & Caribbean) – 3 qualified (hosts; 3 more expected from final round)

Canada

Mexico

United States

UEFA (Europe) – 12 qualified (4 more via playoffs) Read Also “We Did Our Best, But It Wasn’t Enough”, Nwabali Speaks On World Cup Playoff Loss Austria

Belgium

Croatia

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Switzerland CONMEBOL (South America) – 6 qualified (all spots filled) Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela CAF (Africa) – 9 qualified (all spots filled)

Algeria

Cape Verde

Egypt

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

AFC (Asia) – 8 qualified (1 more via playoffs) Australia

Iran

Iraq

Japan

Jordan

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Uzbekistan OFC (Oceania) – 1 qualified (all spots filled) New Zealand

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams in total, and as of today, 42 teams have secured direct qualification spots through their confederations’ group stages or as hosts. This leaves 6 more countries to qualify via two separate playoff processes in March 2026:

Four more countries from Europe are expected qualify: This is expected via a 16-team playoff tournament involving the 12 group runners-up from European qualifiers and 4 teams from the UEFA Nations League.