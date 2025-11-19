The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers have witnessed one of the most intense showdowns among competing teams in the history of the competition.
As the teams jostled for their spot in the global competition, which is set to be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada, the matches have been intensely fought.
In this report, TVC highlighted the countries who have so far qualified for the 2026 World Cup, noting that the qualifiers tournament is still moving into another round of playoffs to determine the remaining participants.
CONCACAF (North/Central America & Caribbean) – 3 qualified (hosts; 3 more expected from final round)
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Austria
- Belgium
- Croatia
- England
- France
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Scotland
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Algeria
- Cape Verde
- Egypt
- Ghana
- Ivory Coast
- Morocco
- Senegal
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Australia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Japan
- Jordan
- Saudi Arabia
- South Korea
- Uzbekistan
- New Zealand
And two more are expected from inter-confederation playoffs: A 6-team mini-tournament (single-elimination format) featuring one team each from CAF which is DR Congo, one from AFC featuring Iraq, one from CONMEBOL featuring Bolivia, one from OFC featuring New Caledonia, and 2 from CONCACAF (finalists TBD from the final round, which wraps up in November 2025).