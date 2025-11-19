The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers have witnessed one of the most intense showdowns among competing teams in the history of the competition.

As the teams jostled for their spot in the global competition, which is set to be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada, the matches have been intensely fought.

In this report, TVC highlighted the countries who have so far qualified for the 2026 World Cup, noting that the qualifiers tournament is still moving into another round of playoffs to determine the remaining participants.

CONCACAF (North/Central America & Caribbean) – 3 qualified (hosts; 3 more expected from final round)

  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • United States
UEFA (Europe) – 12 qualified (4 more via playoffs)

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • England
  • France
  • Germany
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Portugal
  • Scotland
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
CONMEBOL (South America) – 6 qualified (all spots filled)

  • Argentina
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Ecuador
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
CAF (Africa) – 9 qualified (all spots filled)
  • Algeria
  • Cape Verde
  • Egypt
  • Ghana
  • Ivory Coast
  • Morocco
  • Senegal
  • South Africa
  • Tunisia
AFC (Asia) – 8 qualified (1 more via playoffs)

  • Australia
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Korea
  • Uzbekistan
OFC (Oceania) – 1 qualified (all spots filled)

  • New Zealand
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams in total, and as of today, 42 teams have secured direct qualification spots through their confederations’ group stages or as hosts. This leaves 6 more countries to qualify via two separate playoff processes in March 2026:
Four more countries from Europe are expected qualify: This is expected via a 16-team playoff tournament involving the 12 group runners-up from European qualifiers and 4 teams from the UEFA Nations League.

And two more are expected from inter-confederation playoffs: A 6-team mini-tournament (single-elimination format) featuring one team each from CAF which is DR Congo, one from AFC featuring Iraq, one from CONMEBOL featuring Bolivia, one from OFC featuring New Caledonia, and 2 from CONCACAF (finalists TBD from the final round, which wraps up in November 2025).

These playoffs will determine the final lineup before the tournament draw on December 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The World Cup itself runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.