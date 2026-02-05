Freed worshippers abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have arrived at the Government House, Kashim Ibrahim House, where they are being received by Governor Uba Sani....

Freed worshippers abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have arrived at the Government House, Kashim Ibrahim House, where they are being received by Governor Uba Sani.

The victims arrived at about 1 p.m., escorted by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in no fewer than four buses.

Among them are nursing mothers, children, and elderly persons. Some were seen limping, while others broke down in tears, clear signs of the trauma endured during their captivity.

Governor Uba Sani had earlier assured residents of Kurmin Wali that efforts were underway to secure the release of all abducted worshippers.

He also visited survivors at the Women and Children Shelter in Kaduna, where he expressed sympathy and described the attack as unfortunate.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending banditry and kidnapping, pledging to leave no stone unturned until all captives are reunited with their families.

He commended security agencies for their swift response and urged residents to continue cooperating with authorities to restore lasting peace.

Recall that over one hundred residents were abducted on January 18 during coordinated attacks on three churches in Kurmin Wali village.