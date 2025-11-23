The freed abductees from t have arrived at the government house clinic, where they are currently receiving medical attention. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who immediately visited them, said it’s not yet time to celebrate until those abducted in Kebbi and Niger states regain freedom. He co...

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who immediately visited them, said it’s not yet time to celebrate until those abducted in Kebbi and Niger states regain freedom.

He commended the president for his efforts in ensuring the successful rescue of the worshippers.

TVC News previously reported that the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, announced the release of 38 abducted worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, who were kidnapped during a recent attack on the church, regained their freedom on Sunday after days of what the Governor described as intense collaboration among security agencies and government authorities.

Governor AbdulRazaq attributed the successful rescue operation to what he called President Bola Tinubu’s “hands-on approach,” saying the President personally led efforts to secure the release of the abducted persons.