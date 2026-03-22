President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has identified insecurity as the next major challenge for his administration, describing it as a direct threat to Nigeria’s progress and development. The President made this known while hosting members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at his residence in Lagos, where he is observing the Eid-el-Fitr…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has identified insecurity as the next major challenge for his administration, describing it as a direct threat to Nigeria’s progress and development.

The President made this known while hosting members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at his residence in Lagos, where he is observing the Eid-el-Fitr holiday, following his historic state visit to the United Kingdom.

He says renewed international partnerships and stronger collaboration with state governments will be critical to defeating terrorism and restoring stability.

Fresh from high-level engagements in the United Kingdom, President Bola Tinubu stated that he is setting a clear priority and confronting insecurity head-on.

He commended state governors for their support during the visit, describing their presence as a strong signal of unity and confidence in his administration.

But beyond the diplomatic gains, the President says the real battle ahead is at home.

The President reveals that discussions in the UK, as well as with the French government, have focused on securing equipment and operational support for Nigeria’s security agencies, with further engagements ongoing with other international partners.

President Tinubu also warns of economic pressures linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis, noting that it could drive inflation and weaken purchasing power.

He acknowledges that the ripple effect may increase pressure from organised labour for improved welfare, while urging governors to prioritise the needs of vulnerable citizens.

In response, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum commended the President for what he described as a successful state visit, noting that it had opened up new investment opportunities for the country.

He also revealed that discussions on the establishment of state police have reached an advanced stage with the National Security Adviser and other stakeholders.

With new international security partnerships and growing alignment between the federal and state governments, Nigerians are eager to see how quickly these commitments will translate into real improvements in safety and stability across the country.