A former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, has honoured an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over some allegations against him.

Fowler, who was also a former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, responded to an invitation from the EFCC on Monday.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that Fowler was with the commission.

“Yes, Fowler responded to an invitation this morning. I believe he is still here,” he explained.

Uwujaren, however, did not comment on why he was at the commission’s office.