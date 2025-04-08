At least four people have died in fresh clashes between Ndukwe Community in Amasiri, Afikpo LGA, and Okporojo in Osso Edda LGA, marking another violent chapter in a decades-long land dispute.

The attack, which also destroyed property worth millions of naira, has forced residents to avoid the Amasiri road over safety concerns.

While a source from Okporojo claimed the victims were from their community and blamed Amasiri attackers, the assailants’ identities remain unverified.

Edda LGA Chairman Chima Ekumankama confirmed the deaths and stated security personnel had been deployed to restore order. He praised Governor Francis Nwifuru for swift intervention, adding, “Normalcy has returned.” Afikpo LGA Chairman Timothy Nwachi also reported security deployments to de-escalate tensions, urging calm pending government resolution.

Despite past peace efforts, including an unimplemented white paper from the previous administration, the conflict persists.

Police spokesperson Joshua Ukandu said he had not yet received official reports of the incident.