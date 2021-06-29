South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months by the country’s highest court.

The sentencing came after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt after defying the court’s order to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was president.

Jacob Zuma’s time in power, which ended in 2018, was dogged by many graft allegations.

Businessmen were accused of conspiring with politicians to influence the decision-making process.

The former president made one appearance at the inquiry into what has become known as “state capture” but then refused to appear subsequently.

The inquiry – headed by Justice Raymond Zondo – asked the Constitutional Court to intervene.

It is not clear if Mr Zuma will now be arrested.

In a separate legal matter, Mr Zuma pleaded not guilty last month in his corruption trial involving a $5bn (£3bn) arms deal from the 1990s.