Former Ondo Governor, Mimiko, expresses optimism about Nigeria’s prospects

Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will be great again in spite of her present numerous challenges.

Mimiko, in his new year message, signed by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, said “though the past year was undoubtedly turbulent for Nigerians, especially in the areas of the economy, security and public health, I am optimistic that Nigeria will rise again, if we choose the right leaders come 2023”

While reiterating his stand on restructuring as panacea to Nigeria’s many problems, the former governor said “the major thing that can give birth to the Nigeria of our dream is a credible electoral system”

He admonished the national assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful in ensuring that the amended electoral act becomes a reality.