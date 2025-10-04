Former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has been laid to rest in Benin City, Edo State, after a funeral mass at St. Paul Catholic Church....

The private burial was attended by family members, close associates, and dignitaries from across the country.

Delivering the homily, Reverend Father Andrew Obiyan urged the congregation to live lives that prepare them for eternity, stressing that earthly titles and achievements pale in comparison to spiritual devotion.

He praised Arase as a man who loved and feared God, noting that his service to the nation as a police officer was exemplary despite the risks of the profession.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, described Arase as a patriot who served with humility, professionalism, and love for humanity. “Moments like this remind us that one day we will lie down like this. We should be humble to serve our state and country to the best of our ability,” he said.

Those present at the funeral included Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, representing Governor Monday Okpebholo; the Oba of Benin, represented by Chiefs Oseni Elamah and Uso Osaretin; former Anambra Governor Peter Obi; Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun; Senator Neda Imasuen; FRSC Zone 5 Commander Stella Orakwe; Secretary to the Police Service Commission Onyeabuchi Nnamani, among others.

Arase, who served as the 18th Inspector-General of Police from 2015 to 2016, was remembered as a distinguished officer whose career was marked by dedication and integrity.