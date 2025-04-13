Nigeria will now have to contend with Morocco, Kenya and Tunisia in the group phase of the 24th Africa U20 Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt, 27th April – 18th May this year.

At the redraw conducted in the headquarters of the Egypt Football Association in Cairo on Sunday, Egypt and South Africa, who were originally in Nigeria’s pool before Cote d’Ivoire withdrew as tournament hosts, found themselves in Group A.

New hosts Egypt head Group A, which has five teams – with Zambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania as the other teams.

However, just like it was originally, the Flying Eagles will confront two North African teams (this time, Tunisia and Morocco), as well as East Africans Kenya, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Cup holders Senegal head Group C, with Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana as opponents.

Back in Abuja following their three-week training camp in Katsina, the seven-time African champions are expected to fly to Egypt this week for an eight-day final-phase preparation before the competition commences.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, 27th September – 19th October.

GROUP A: Egypt, Zambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania

GROUP B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco

GROUP C: Senegal, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Ghana