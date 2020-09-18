Sokoto state government said it has paid its counterpart funding for the reconstruction of collapsed Lugu dam in Wurno local government area of the state.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal stated this when he visited the local government for on the spot assessment of Huci bridge washed away by flood.

According to him, the state government in collaboration with the World bank is embarking on the Lugu dam projects and several other areas facing the threat of flooding in the state where the state government paid its counterpart funding three years ago.

The governor believes when the projects are completed by the world bank the incidents of flooding in parts of the state will be tackle to a great extent.

Flood water washed away the bridge linking Huci town to the rest of Wurno local government and the people have resort to the use of boat to access other part of the local government.