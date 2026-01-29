The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has provided Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, with 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and 30 tricycles to improve transportation within the campus. The vehicles were officially unveiled on Thursday at the university’s sports arena, wh...

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has provided Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, with 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and 30 tricycles to improve transportation within the campus.

The vehicles were officially unveiled on Thursday at the university’s sports arena, where the First Lady formally inaugurated them for immediate deployment to serve students, staff and other members of the university community.

The event attracted prominent traditional rulers and political figures, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the First Lady of Osun State, Titilayo Adeleke; and Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, wife of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy. Wives of several state governors were also present.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; the Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole; and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Professor Simeon Bamire, expressed appreciation to Senator Tinubu, describing her intervention as timely and impactful. He noted that the donation would greatly enhance mobility on campus.

“We thank the First Lady for her generosity to the school; she is one of the most shining stars of the institution. We are very happy with her donations to the development of the school,” Bamire said.

He added that the buses and tricycles would go a long way in reducing transportation stress for students, staff and visitors.

Similarly, the President of the OAU Students’ Union, Oluwatodimu David, applauded the First Lady for the donation, saying it would bring significant relief to students.

“We are happy for the donation of 50 buses and 30 tricycles for students and staff of OAU. It will ease transportation challenges and improve the quality of life of our community,” he said.

David also acknowledged Senator Tinubu’s other contributions to the university, including campus beautification efforts and the renovation of the Amphitheatre, describing her as a consistent supporter of OAU’s development.