First Lady, Aisha Buhari, visits National Assembly over Women Rights, Others

Nigerias first lady Aisha Buhari was the guest on the floor of the Senate during Wednesday’s plenary

Her Visit to the red chamber is to witness the laying of the Constitution amendment Bill before the Senate chamber and also to drum up support for a Bill to encourage more women participation in parliamentary affairs as well as the Political space .

Advertisement

Advertisement



It will be the first time in Nigeria’s History that the First Lady will attend plenary in the national assembly.

The Senate President and his Colleagues commended her for leading by example and also her public show of support to champion the course of women in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The First Lady was escorted by a delegation which includes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of women affairs.