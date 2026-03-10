The Federal Fire Service successfully contained a fire that broke out late Monday night at De Bently Hotel, Utako, Abuja, preventing the flames from spreading to neighbouring properties. The blaze, which erupted around 8:28 pm on March 9, 2026, engulfed a four-storey commercial building covering app...

The blaze, which erupted around 8:28 pm on March 9, 2026, engulfed a four-storey commercial building covering approximately 500 square metres.

In a statement released Tuesday, National PRO and Head of Corporate Services, Paul Abraham, said personnel from the Wuse Fire Station were immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene by 8:38 pm to commence firefighting operations under the command of the Controller General.

Olumode Adeyemi personally led the emergency response. Flames were brought under control using multiple water jets, appliances, and tenders in a coordinated operation. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible gas explosion, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

“The estimated value of property at the facility is about ₦1 billion, out of which ₦650 million worth of property was successfully saved, while approximately ₦350 million was affected by the fire,” the statement noted.

Fortunately, no casualties, injuries, or loss of life were reported. Police patrol teams and additional firefighting units were on hand to provide security and operational support.

The Controller General commended his personnel for their swift and professional response, saying their intervention “helped prevent the incident from escalating into a more devastating situation.”

A team of fire investigators has been deployed to determine the immediate and underlying causes of the fire.

The Federal Fire Service urged hotel operators, businesses, and members of the public to strictly adhere to fire safety regulations, particularly in handling gas cylinders and combustible materials. It also stressed the importance of prompt reporting of emergencies to minimise potential damage.