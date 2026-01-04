The Benue State Police Command has confirmed a fire incident at the Mopol 13 Police Mobile Force facility in the state, which destroyed offices and the armoury. A video obtained by Tvcnews shows the facility engulfed in flames, with sections of the complex reduced to ashes. While the police have con...

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed a fire incident at the Mopol 13 Police Mobile Force facility in the state, which destroyed offices and the armoury.

A video obtained by Tvcnews shows the facility engulfed in flames, with sections of the complex reduced to ashes.

While the police have confirmed the incident, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be disclosed, including whether it was triggered by an electrical fault. Investigations are ongoing.

In the footage, a distressed voice is heard describing the scale of the destruction, stating that the armoury was completely consumed by the blaze.

The narrator also claims that the Squadron Commander’s office was affected by the inferno, with nearly all items within the facility destroyed.

