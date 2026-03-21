A suspected domestic fire outbreak linked to cooking activities has claimed the lives of two young sisters in Ode-Aye, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victims, six-year-old Queen Ohwo and her four-year-old sister, Everlyne, were reportedly trapped in the inferno that engulfed their family home on Olaribigbe Street…...

A suspected domestic fire outbreak linked to cooking activities has claimed the lives of two young sisters in Ode-Aye, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims, six-year-old Queen Ohwo and her four-year-old sister, Everlyne, were reportedly trapped in the inferno that engulfed their family home on Olaribigbe Street in the Zion Area.

The tragic incident, which occurred on March 18, 2026, has been attributed to possible negligence during cooking, according to preliminary findings.

Confirming the development, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, said officers who responded to the scene carried out necessary documentation, while the severely burnt bodies of the children were evacuated to a health facility in Ode-Aye.

He noted that the parents of the victims were present but left devastated by the loss.

In response, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Adebowale Lawal, has directed a full-scale investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the fire.

Abayomi added that the Divisional Police Officer in Ode-Aye has been mandated to secure the scene, obtain witness statements, and collaborate with the Federal Fire Service to determine the origin and extent of the blaze.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, the police command urged residents to adopt strict fire safety measures, warning against unattended cooking and the improper handling of flammable materials.

The command also emphasised the need for close supervision of children around cooking areas to prevent similar tragedies.