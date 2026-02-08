The Adamawa State Government has commissioned a newly built Cottage Hospital in Fufore Local Government Area, marking a significant step in its efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery at the grassroots and expand access to quality medical services. Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri officially commissi...

The Adamawa State Government has commissioned a newly built Cottage Hospital in Fufore Local Government Area, marking a significant step in its efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery at the grassroots and expand access to quality medical services.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri officially commissioned the facility, describing it as a strategic investment aimed at reducing pressure on secondary and tertiary health institutions across the state.

At the official commissioning the Governor is joined by his Deputy Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, the Senator representing Adamawa Central, Aminu Iya Abbas, alongside other government officials, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders.

The Governor Fintiri expressed satisfaction with the quality of the hospital, noting that it reflects his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the health sector and ensuring equitable distribution of critical infrastructure across Adamawa State.

He emphasized that strengthening primary healthcare facilities remains a central focus of the government’s development agenda, particularly in rural and border communities where access to medical services is often limited.

the Governor announced plans by the state government to upgrade the Fufore Cottage Hospital into to a General Hospital, a move expected to enable the facility to provide secondary healthcare services to residents of Fufore Local Government Area and neighboring communities.