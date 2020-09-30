In an attempt to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Africa and facilitate Intra-African collaborations across various sectors, Foreign Investment Network (FIN) has hosted a seminar under the theme “Attracting Finance to Agricultural Sector Projects in times of Crisis”.

On the list of panel was Chairman and founder of Project Capital Plus, Victor Politis who described his organisation as a one-stop shop for investors. He believes Africa is blessed in various fields of Agriculture including forestry, fishery, crop production and livestock and that with the right ideas and investment, a lot will be achieved.

“The key to project investment is having key answers to salient questions. We have about 500 projects in over 95 countries of the world and we have been able to do this by having ready made answers to the challenges investors might encounter.

“We partner with investors to develop their projects giving a chance of conditional off-take agreement for the project to kick off.

In his speech, the Founder of Dein-Inter, Mark Lewis noted that training is key for the success of any project.

“Involving local people in decision-making is also key so as to ensure continuity of project”, he said.

He listed some considerations to ensuring a successful project as including good market, competitive cost of production, good climate, accessibility to project and appropriate technology.

In his own remarks, a lawyer and Partner at Adex Group, Soji Awogbade emphasised the fact that the elements and legal structure of the business must key together to make the project feasible.

“The credit partners must trust the business to want to put in their money to enhance food sustainability through crop and animal production’. he said.

For more than twenty years, Foreign Investment Network has been in the forefront of driving investment into emerging economies through attracting investments and investors.